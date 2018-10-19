Various News: Jimmy Rave Working CZW Event Tonight, Jerry Jarrett and Eric Embry Detail Dallas Territory

– Jimmy Rave will work tonight’s CZW event against Jordan Oliver for the CZW Wired Title. The event happens in Voorhees, New Jersey.

– Jerry Jarrett and Eric Embry spoke about the return and fall of the Dallas territory in the late 1980s.

Here’s a description: For the first time ever, Jerry Jarrett and Eric Embry tell all about their part in the resurrection and fall of the Dallas territory in the late 80’s. Hear Eric describe how dire the situation in Dallas was before Jerry was brought in, the work they did together they did to revive the business, Eric Embry as a hugely over anti-hero babyface, and then Von Erich jealousy that brought about their downfall. Tons of never heard stories, this is wrestling history that you will want to hear!

You can listen to it here.