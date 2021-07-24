wrestling / News
Various News: Latest WWE Promo Goes Beyond The Ring, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Latest Edition Of The Show Rules
July 24, 2021
– WWE has released a new promo which focuses on wrestlers going beyond the ring to interact with fans.
– WWE has also released a promo looking at last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
– The former Ever-Rise have debuted the latest episode of The Show Rules.
