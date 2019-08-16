wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup Announced For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion, Free Match From Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3
August 16, 2019 | Posted by
– The following lineup has been announced for tomorrow’s episode of MLW Fusion, which airs on BeIN Sports:
*Konnan’s Dream Match: LA Park vs.Jimmy Havoc – New York Street Fight with Salina de la Renta at ringside.
*Tom Lawlor has shocking news for CONTRA Unit.
– GCW has released a free match from Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3, featuring the Invisible Man vs. Invisible Stan.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why Lex Luger Didn’t Learn of 1997 World Title Win Until the Day of The Show
- Jim Ross Recalls Hearing NWA Promoters Discussing The Idea of Killing Vince McMahon
- Triple H Explains Why NXT Can Have Longer Storylines Than Raw or Smackdown
- Titus O’Neil Discusses Private Conversation With Hulk Hogan After Expressing Disappointment With Hogan’s Apology to WWE Locker Room