Various News: Lineup Announced For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion, Free Match From Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3

– The following lineup has been announced for tomorrow’s episode of MLW Fusion, which airs on BeIN Sports:

*Konnan’s Dream Match: LA Park vs.Jimmy Havoc – New York Street Fight with Salina de la Renta at ringside.

*Tom Lawlor has shocking news for CONTRA Unit.

– GCW has released a free match from Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3, featuring the Invisible Man vs. Invisible Stan.