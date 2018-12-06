Quantcast

 

Various News: Logo For Joey Janela‘s Spring Break 3 Revealed, WWE Chile Tryout Clip

December 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joey Janela

– Joey Janela has released the logo for his Spring Break 3, which hints at the possibility of a multi-night show. You can see the reveal below, which labels it as a “part one”:

– WWE has released a clip from the company’s tryout in Chile, featuring Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude racing each other:

