Various News: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Announces Bodyslam Challenge, More Talents Set for WrestleCon Newark, UWN Announces Gotham Wrestling TV Taping

June 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced a Bodyslam Challenget between Psycho Mikiek and Michael Allen Richard Clark at MLP Live on Saturday, June 14. The event is being held at the St. Clair College SportsPlex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Here’s the announcement:

– More wrestlers and talents have been confirmed for WrestleCon Newark during SummerSlam Weekend on August 1-2 in Newark, New Jersey. Newly added to the show are AEW star Harley Cameron, former WWE Superstar Carlito, former WWE Superstar Layla, and WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons and JBL.

– United Wrestling Network (UWN) announced the first Gotham Wrestling TV taping on October 16 at the Levity Live in West Nyack, New York. Additionally, the TV taping is promoting an all-star cast with talents from across AEW, WWE ID, NJPW, and MLP.

