Various News: Matt Hardy Teases Reunion With Bray Wyatt, Jim Duggan out Of Back to the 90s Event, Roman Reigns Points Out How Long He’s Been Champion

– In a post on Instagram, Matt Hardy teased a reunion with his former tag team partner and rival Bray Wyatt. Wyatt, expected to go by his real name Windham Rotunda now that he’s out of WWE, will be free to go anywhere he wants now. His non-compete clause expires this weekend.

– In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns said he has been WWE Universal Champion for 424 days. He then, as you might expect, told you to acknowledge him.

– As a result of his recent prostate cancer diagnosis, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan will no longer be involved in Boston Wrestling MWF’s 20th Anniversary “Back To The 90’s event. Here’s a press release:

JIM DUGGAN OUT OF 20TH ANNIVERSARY “BACK TO THE 90’S”

Boston Wrestling MWF’s 20th Anniversary “Back To The 90’s”

Saturday, November 13th

Memorial Hall – 590 Main St. – Melrose, MA

After today’s official announcement from “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan that he is battling prostate cancer, we’re sorry to inform you he will be unable to appear to Boston Wrestling MWF’s 20th Anniversary “Back To The 90’s.” We send positive thoughts to Jim in SC and he’ll be with us in spirit as we line-up another 90’s era WWF legend for our reunion and anniversary celebration.

With our original event pre-COVID also featuring Road Warrior Animal and Paul Orndorff, it almost seems cursed but it’s going to be a great night of memories with the superstars and legends of yesterday, today and tomorrow, including:

