Hacksaw Jim Duggan Announces Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

– WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced on his Instagram account today that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. You can view the video he shared regarding the announcement below.

Duggan said that he will be undergoing emergency surgery tomorrow. He previously survived a bout with kidney cancer in the late 1990s. The news comes after Duggan was recently hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery for an undisclosed medical issue earlier this month.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes for to Jim Duggan and his family for a speedy recovery.