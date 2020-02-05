Various News: Mike Kanellis Shares Photo of His Daughter Meeting His Son, Xavier Woods on D&DW Episode 9, Wrestling With PheoPara Event Set for May 10

– WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis (aka Mike Bennett) shared an adorable photo showing his daughter meeting her new little brother. Mike and Maria Kanellis announced the birth of their second child, Carver Mars Bennett, earlier this week. You can check out that tweet below.

Kanellis wrote, “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life and have screwed up more times than I can count. But this morning I realized that I did two things very very right. Life is beautiful….”

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared as a guest on D&DW Episode 9. You can check out that video below.

– The Pheo Para Alliance has announced an upcoming show with Prime Time Pro Wrestling that’s scheduled for Sunday, May 10. It will be held at Hook Hall in Washington, D.C. The card will be streamed live on FITE TV. Ticket details for the event are available HERE.