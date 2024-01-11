wrestling / News
Various News: MLW Hiring For Backstage Roles, Orange Cassidy Set For F1RST Wrestling Show
– MLW is hiring for a couple of backstage roles. The company posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note that they are hiring for a video package editor and a graphics designer, as you can see below:
MLW is hiring!
•Video package editors
•GFX Designer
More: https://t.co/qvJuFusQER
— MLW (@MLW) January 10, 2024
– F1RST Wrestling has announced that Orange Cassidy will be appearing at their WrestlePalooza event on Sunday:
👍🏻🍊 #WRESTLEPALOOZA
ORANGE CASSIDY is coming to @FirstAvenue on SUNDAY, January 14th!
🎟️ https://t.co/ZkNT3Ngygh pic.twitter.com/USpSc8glnH
— F1RST Wrestling (@f1rstwrestling) January 10, 2024
