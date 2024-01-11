wrestling / News

Various News: MLW Hiring For Backstage Roles, Orange Cassidy Set For F1RST Wrestling Show

January 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW updated logo Major League Wrestling, MLW Slaughterhouse Image Credit: MLW

– MLW is hiring for a couple of backstage roles. The company posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note that they are hiring for a video package editor and a graphics designer, as you can see below:

– F1RST Wrestling has announced that Orange Cassidy will be appearing at their WrestlePalooza event on Sunday:

F1rst Wrestling, MLW, Orange Cassidy

