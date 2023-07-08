wrestling / News
Various News: Tonight’s MLW Never Say Never PPV & Fusion TV Taping Lineups, WOW-Women of Wrestling Episode 42 Video
– MLW returns with tonight’s MLW Never Say Never pay-per-view event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. MLW will also be taping matchups for Fusion TV on tonight’s show. Never Say Never will be streamed live on FITE+. Here’s the lineup:
* MLW Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Alex Kane.
* MLW Tag Team Championship Match – Fans Bring the Weapons:/strong> The Samoan SWAT Team (c) vs. Raven’s The Calling (MLW Middleweight Champion AKIRA & Rickey Shane Page)
* Timothy Thatcher’s return vs. Tracy Williams
* Title vs. Title Match: wXw Women’s Champion Ava Everett vs. MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo
* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman
* Country Whipping Match: Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis
* B3CCA to perform live
* The first two rounds of the 2023 Open Draft
Here is the announced lineup for the Fusion TV taping:
* Microman & Mane Event vs. FBI & Jesus Rodriguez
* 1 Called Mander & Matthew Justice vs. The Calling
* Mr. Thomas vs. J Bouji
* Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford
* Tiara James vs. B3CCA
* Gene Snitsky in action
* Mandy Leon in action
– The full video of WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 42 is now available:
