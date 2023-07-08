– MLW returns with tonight’s MLW Never Say Never pay-per-view event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. MLW will also be taping matchups for Fusion TV on tonight’s show. Never Say Never will be streamed live on FITE+. Here’s the lineup:

MLW will present their 2023 Never Say Never PPV on Fite+ tonight from Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena, featuring the following lineup:

* MLW Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Alex Kane.

* MLW Tag Team Championship Match – Fans Bring the Weapons:/strong> The Samoan SWAT Team (c) vs. Raven’s The Calling (MLW Middleweight Champion AKIRA & Rickey Shane Page)

* Timothy Thatcher’s return vs. Tracy Williams

* Title vs. Title Match: wXw Women’s Champion Ava Everett vs. MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman

* Country Whipping Match: Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis

* B3CCA to perform live

* The first two rounds of the 2023 Open Draft

Here is the announced lineup for the Fusion TV taping:

* Microman & Mane Event vs. FBI & Jesus Rodriguez

* 1 Called Mander & Matthew Justice vs. The Calling

* Mr. Thomas vs. J Bouji

* Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

* Tiara James vs. B3CCA

* Gene Snitsky in action

* Mandy Leon in action

