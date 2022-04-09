Various News: Multiverse of Matches Added To Impact Plus, Jesse Ventura Set For Rare Signing, Tony Nese Available For Independent Bookings

– Impact Wrestling has added their Multiverse of Matches event to Impact Plus. The show features the following matches:

* Impact X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Trey Miguel vs. Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann vs. Blake Christian vs. Jordynne Grace

* Champ Champ Challenge Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBD

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championships Match: Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary and Havok vs. Gisele Shaw and Lady Frost

* Non-Title Match: The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers

* Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

* Mickie James and Nick Aldis vs. Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona

* Moose and PCO vs. Josh Alexander and JONAH

* Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

– Jesse Ventura is set for a rare autograph signing at Tommy Fierro’s 80s Wrestling Convention in New Jersey on May 7.

– Tony Nese is still signed to AEW, but he is currently taking independent bookings for matches, seminars and signings at [email protected]