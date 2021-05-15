wrestling / News

Various News: New Jimmy Uso Shirt Available, The IIconics’ Off Her Chops Podcast Debuts May 21, Batista Set for Next Week’s Ellen

May 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns Jimmy Uso

– Jimmy Uso debuted his new shirt, which says “Nobody’s B****,” last night on SmackDown. The new Jimmy Uso shirt is now available on WWE Shop, which you can see below. As noted, WWE also recently trademarked the catchphrase, “I’m Nobody’s Bitch!”

As previously reported, recently released former WWE Superstars The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) are going to be hosting their own podcast called Off Her Chops. They’ve now confirmed that their new variety podcast will debut on Friday, May 21, which you can see below.

– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (aka Batista) will be a guest on next week’s episode of Ellen to promote his new film Army of the Dead. Batista will be appearing on the show on Wednesday, May 19.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Army of the Dead, Batista, Jimmy Uso, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading