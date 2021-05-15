Various News: New Jimmy Uso Shirt Available, The IIconics’ Off Her Chops Podcast Debuts May 21, Batista Set for Next Week’s Ellen

– Jimmy Uso debuted his new shirt, which says “Nobody’s B****,” last night on SmackDown. The new Jimmy Uso shirt is now available on WWE Shop, which you can see below. As noted, WWE also recently trademarked the catchphrase, “I’m Nobody’s Bitch!”

– As previously reported, recently released former WWE Superstars The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) are going to be hosting their own podcast called Off Her Chops. They’ve now confirmed that their new variety podcast will debut on Friday, May 21, which you can see below.

Not long now until the first ep of @offherchops is released!! I talk about something that I’ve never spoken about before 🤐

Ahhh I’m nervous!! — Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) May 13, 2021

OMG ITS HAPPENING! Ok everybody stay calm!

Off Her Chops episode 1 is dropping Friday May 21st! 🤗 Mark your calendar’s, tell your friends, let your neighbors know, ya girls are doing the damn thing 💕@JessicaMcKay @CassieLee pic.twitter.com/HThYay5njh — Off Her Chops podcast (@offherchops) May 14, 2021

– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (aka Batista) will be a guest on next week’s episode of Ellen to promote his new film Army of the Dead. Batista will be appearing on the show on Wednesday, May 19.