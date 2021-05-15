WWE Files Trademarks For Two Phrases

WWE has filed two new trademarks for some interesting phrases. Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on May 11th for the phrase “I’m Nobody’s Bitch,” which Jimmy Uso was seen wearing on a shirt on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company also filed an application the same day for the trademark “There’s Never A Bad Time To Have A Good Time,” the intent of which is currently unknown.

The trademarks are described as follows:

Mark For: I’M NOBODY’S BITCH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas. Mark For: I’M NOBODY’S BITCH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.