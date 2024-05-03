wrestling / News
AAA’s Pagano Undergoes Shoulder Surgery
AAA star Pagano has undergone surgery following a shoulder injury. The promotion announced on Twitter that Pagano underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder, as you can note below.
The company wrote (translation per Fightful):
“We inform our fans and the media that Pagano underwent surgery on his right shoulder, with favorable results. Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide is committed to provide information on the progress of his recovery and his health status.We deeply appreciate the comphrension and support of the fans during this period. #FuerzaPagano”
No word on when he may be returning to the ring. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Pagano for a quick and full recovery.
Comunicado oficial: PAGANO#FuerzaPagano pic.twitter.com/TjiNYuHpiX
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 2, 2024
