Kurt Angle Praises Chad Gable, Why He Hasn’t Been Brought In To Manage Alpha Academy

On a special stream of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of famer talked about the current run that Chad Gable is on and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Chad Gable: “Well listen, the Kurt Angle formula worked the first time. The Kurt Angle formula will work today. I’ve been watching Chad, and he’s doing a lot of actions that Kurt Angle used to do. Different characteristics, different facial expressions, taking off his singlet before he does his finish. He’s been doing the Angle Slam, the ankle lock. So, I feel like this is a rebirth of Kurt Angle. But I’ll tell you this, he’s doing a great job of it, too. He has really stepped up, and I don’t know if I could have done it any better than him. He’s doing really good right now.”

On whether WWE considered putting him with Chad Gable as a manager: “Well, you know what? They never — believe it or not, they never considered that, at least with Chad. I know that, you know, they made Jason my son and that’s cool. But for some reason, they never decided to do another Team Angle, or me team up with Alpha Academy. I’m not sure why. Maybe they just felt like I might overshadow them> I don’t know. I don’t think I would. I think that it would be a great idea. But you know, if I were going to do it, it has to be worth it to me.”

