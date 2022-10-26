Various News: Note on Next Week’s Tales From the Territories, Ultimate Warrior Shirts Drop at RSVLTS, Fourth Grader Becomes Honorary Brawling Brute

– PWInsider reports that next week’s episode of Tales From the Territories will showcase Stampede Wrestling.

– RSVLTS has a new WWE collection of Ultimate Warrior-themed shirts.

– WLWT.com did a story on a fourth grade student, Keegan Atkins, being a special guest at a recent WWE live event in Dayton Ohio. Atkins was named an honorary member of The Brawling Brutes and got to accompany Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch to the ring. Atkins is currently in remission after battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.