Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s TNA Impact, Ticket Update for MLW Intimidation Games
February 29, 2024
– PWInsider that the opening match for tonight’s edition of TNA Impact is Mike Bailey vs. Steve Maclin. The AXS TV broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.
– MLW announced earlier that four more seats were added to tonight’s MLW Intimidation Games in New York City:
LOW ticket alert for MLW in NYC: we just added four more seats. Get them while they’re available: https://t.co/zDAN26zbXM 🚨
