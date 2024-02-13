wrestling

Various News: NWA Powerrr on The CW App Preview, Synopsis for Tonight’s Big Little Brawlers

February 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr on The CW 2-13-2024 Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV app. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* NWA TV Title Unification Match: Mims (c) vs. Max the Impaler (c)
* Thrillbilly Silas Mason vs. Paul Burchill
* Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox vs. The Southern Six

– Here is the synopsis for tonight’s episode of Big Little Brawlers on The CW:

“Microfest is on! With the line-up set, Syko makes a big move to reconnect with Pinky on a brand-new match. In a brutal and bloody steel cage match, Lil Show and Hot Rod settle their score once and for all.”

