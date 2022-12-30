wrestling / News

Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse

December 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shinsuke Nakamura Great Muta Pro Wrestling NOAH Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:

– UpUpDownDown posted the following video of Big E And Tyler Breeze touring the WWE Warehouse:

