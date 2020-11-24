wrestling / News
Various News: Renee Paquette Joins Twitch, Shozti Blackheart on Latest Chasing Glory
– Renee Paquette has joined Twitch and is now streaming. The former Renee Young posted to Twitter earlier today announcing that she’s joined the streaming platform. Her first stream is currently live and you can check it out here.
– Shotzi Blackheart is the guest on the latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:
“On the latest episode of “Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia” , Lilian sits down with NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart. To say this is a Real & Raw episode is an understatement!
Shotzi opens up like never before with some personal stories of some hurtful events she experienced in her childhood in order to help others who may be feeling alone. She also reveals her love of theater & music which inturn helped her with her wrestling journey.
And do you like Horror movies & tattoos? We get into some really funny stories about both as well as so much more!
Get fired up as it’s about to get Real, Raw, & Inspiring with Shotzi Blackheart!”
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Ric Flair, & More Pay Tribute to The Undertaker
- Savio Vega Says The BSK Was Pitched To Be an On-Screen Faction, Why It Was Shot Down
- The Undertaker On Having Conversations With Kevin Nash About Jumping To WCW, When He Realized Potential Of His Character
- More Details On Zelina Vega Being Denied Meeting With Vince McMahon After Release