Various News: Renee Young Cookbook Becomes No. 1 Besteller for Amazon Canada, Ever-Rise Angry Following Loss on 205 Live, Superstar Tricks and Treats for WWE Playlist
– The cookbook for former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (aka Renee Young), Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously, is now available for preorder. Also, the book is now a No. 1 Bestseller in the Bartending category for Amazon Canada. The book will drop on May 18, 2021.
– It appears the team of Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) is not happy after they lost to Brian Kendrick and Mansoor on last night’s 205 Live. Matt Martel shared the following video after the team’s loss:
A moment to reflect! @ChaseParkerWWE @WWE205Live @WWE #EverRise #EverRiseRules #Baker pic.twitter.com/ZimbbgFQSo
— Matt Martel (@MattMartelWWE) October 31, 2020
– A new WWE Playlist is out for Halloween showcasing Superstar Tricks and Treats. You can check out that WWE video below:
