Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 10.30.20  

-Halloween Havoc was great and so was the ending of SmackDown as perhaps that is the seed being planted for Reigns/Bryan at Mania. I mean, Rock/Roman would be the ideal match but I am sure there are all kinds outside factors going against that one. Roman/Bryan would be the top match they have left on the SmackDown side. Now though it is time for 205 Live. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Ariya Daivari vs. Curt Stallion

-So if (Matt) Riddle teamed with Curt would he refer to him as Stallion Stallion or Stallion Curt? Tont Nese is out to join the announce team. Lockup to start and Stallion gets a side headlock. Daivari tries to push off, but Stallion hangs on to the hold. Nese on commentary puts over that he is one of the few guys that has won the CW Title at WrestleMania. Daivari finally breaks the side headlock, but eats a chop. He does get in a strike on Stallion and they fires away with chops in the corner. A belly to back suplex nets a two count for Daivari. The announce team talk nutrition and Joseph offers Nese a Skittle. He is aghast that Vic would want him to put sugar and carbs in his body. Stallion and Daivari battle on the floor and Stallion makes the mistake of getting on Nese’s face. Dumb as Daivari blasts him from behind and even Nese is laughing at the kid for making the same mistake two weeks in a row. Daivari gets a reverse chinlock in the ring as this one continues to drag a bit. Stallion fires back to escape and they trade blows in the center of the ring. Stallion gets the edge, but misses a strike and gets caught with a neckbreaker for two. Stallion gets dumped on the floor and Nese talks some trash as Daivari abuses him on the table. Back inside goes to work on the back as that sets up a Camel Clutch. Stallion counters by catching Daivari in the balls with a knee. Stallion hits a basement dropkick in the corner and gets a two count off a DDT. He heads up top, but Daivari hits the ropes to knock him off. Now Daivari heads up and hits a Persian Splash for two. Daivaro preps for a powerbomb, but takes too long and Stallion gets a back breaker and then a double stomp for two. Good near fall there. Daivari rolls to the floor to break, but Stallion is right after him with a dive. Nese tries to distract the kid again, but this time he heads back in the ring. Nese goes after him and eats a headbutt. Daivari comes from behind and looks for the hammerlock DDT, but Stallion ducks and gets a roll-up for the upset win at 9:07.

Winner: Curt Stallion via pin at 9:07

-This was rather basic to start and picked up a bit before the ending. Stallion has potential and getting to work each week on this show will only help. **1/4

-205 Live Twitter Exclusive as The Brian Kendrick get run down by Ever-Rise and that sets up our Main Event tonight. Everyone referring to Kendrick as a former WWE Champion has me confused, so I had to look it up and it is in reference to Unforgiven 2008. The show had Scramble Matches and at one point Kendrick pinned Jeff Hardy in the match to become Interim WWE Champion. He was pinned later in the match by HHH and HHH ultimately finished the match as the WWE Champion to win. Yeah, I mean good for Kendrick, but no way an actual reign as whoever entered and left the match as WWE Champion were recognized.

Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) vs. The Brian Kendrick and Mansoor

-Martel starts with Mansoor and this may shock everyone but Martel yells a lot. He backs Mansoor in a corner and asks him what he’s going to do about it. He hooks an arm wringer and makes sure to yell at Kendrick. Mansoor flips out and counters into one of his own. Martel brings him down with a drop toehold and calls him a piece of crap. The tag is made to Parker and after a small flurry he gets grounded with an armbar. Kendrick gets the tag and he continues the work on the arm. He drops some knees on the elbow and makes the tag back to Mansoor. He continues to work the arm and gets a token pin that Parker easily escapes. A blind tag is made to Martel and he drops Mansoor with a clothesline. He fires off some chops in the corner and sends Mansoor into the corner with a strong Irish Whip. Mansoor is our face in peril as Parker makes the tag. He delivers some shoulders in the corner, but Mansoor slides out of a slam and gets the hot (?) tag to Kendrick. He runs wild on Parker for a bit but then makes the tag back to Mansoor. They hit a double suplex for a two count and the tag back to Kendrick. Martel pulls Parker out of the corner as Kendrick misses a charge. Parker gets a belly to back suplex before making the tag to Martel. He yells “you used to be somebody” at Kendrick and hits a back breaker for a two count. I guess Kendrick is now the face in peril as he eats a boot in the corner. Parker is back in and he lands some strikes before tagging back to Martel. Ever-Rise screw up a clothesline as Parker accidentally hits Martel, but Kendrick doesn’t have enough to make the tag. Kendrick escapes a suplex and dives for the tag, but Parker pulls Mansoor off the apron to keep it from happening. Sweet! Great tag wrestling there! Parker gets the tag and drops an elbow on Kendrick as he crawled to his corner. Parker gets an ankle lock, but Kendrick is able to escape and gets the hot tag to Mansoor. He runs wild on both members of Ever-Rise and gets an atomic drop into a spinebuster on Parker. He looks for Sliced Bread, but Martel helps prevent that. Ever-Rise double team by dropping Mansoor on the top buckle for a good near fall as Kendrick makes the save just at the last second. It’s chaos as everyone battles and in the middle of it, Mansoor hits Sliced Bread on Parker for the win at 10:02.

Winners: Mansoor and The Brian Kendrick via pin at 10:02

-Good and smartly worked tag match here. Mansoor was made to look good and Ever-Rise are great at talking trash and losing, but making their opponents look good. They are growing on me and I am enjoying their act on this show. Tag wrestling is fun when done right and this hit all the right notes. ***

