– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wished his former onscreen rival, Ricky Steamboat, a happy birthday today as Steamboat turns 70 years old. Flair wrote, “Happy Birthday To Ricky Steamboat- My GREATEST OPPONENT EVER!! The Best Baby EVER!! No One Close Except Shawn Michaels! Good Company To Be In! WOOOOO! @REALSteamboat”

– Coastal Championship Wrestling has announced the following details for the following event on Thursday, March 30. Former WWE Superstars Gangrel and Carlito will be featured at the show. Here’s the full announcement:

CCW is coming to The Golden State for the first time ever! On Thursday, March 30th, the premier Professional Wrestling company in the Southeastern United States invades Anaheim, CA when we present GENESIS! Featuring: Former WWE Superstar and Wrestling LEGEND Gangrel, former WWE Superstar Carlito, Ariel Levy, NWA star Christi Jaynes, the monstrous Jack Talos, Roma, Cha Cha Charlie, and MANY MORE! CCW is #TheLastTerritory, and we’re taking over COAST TO COAST! You won’t want to miss it!

Thursday, March 30, 2023

CCW presents Genesis

Live at TeleAmerica Television Studios

7PM Start Time (Doors Open at 6PM)

Address: 1275 N Grove St. Anaheim, CA 92806 💸 VIP Tickets Available 💸 Tickets are ON SALE NOW! We’ll see you there! See less

– Highspots has PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 available for pre-order.