Various News: Rickey Shane Page Set For GCW So Much Fun, Dominic Garrini vs. Eric Ryan Set for ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 8, Update on PPW Grand Prix 2
– Ricky Shane Page has informed GCW that he will be attending the upcoming So Much Fun event and will be in action. That announcement is available below. The GCW event is slated for November 8 and will stream on Independent Wrestling TV.
*GCW 11/8 Update!*
RSP has informed us that he will he in attendance at So Much Fun 🥴
Plus
Lio/Blake
Dickinson/Ryan
IronBeast/Ducklings
Atticus/Cole
Gringo/Aeroboy
Juicy/Jordan
+ more!
Watch LIVE on IWTV!
*NEW START TIME!*
Sun 11/8 – 4pm
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/M7Ulxq2fK0
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 3, 2020
– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Dominic Garrini vs. Eric Ryan will take place at No Holds Barred Vol. 8. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 8:00 pm EST. The event will be streamed live on Independent Wrestling TV.
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT☠️
DOMINIC GARRINI vs ERIC RYAN 🔥 #NHB8 is COMING to
PORT RICHEY FLORIDA! 🌴
Saturday Night November 14th 8PM!
Tickets STILL AVAILABLE – https://t.co/tLjph21F8Q
WATCH LIVE on IWTV by using the code ICWNHB for 5 days FREE!
Art – @toms_customs pic.twitter.com/epLSCIPcWJ
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) November 3, 2020
– Paradigm Pro Wrestling has announced that due to an injury, Matt Makowski has been forced to withdraw from PPW Grand Prix 2. Iron Mike Braddock will be stepping in as a replacement for the tournament. You can see that announcement here:
.@TheMattMakowski has suffered an injury & cannot compete this Friday at the #PPWGrandPrix. He will make his PPW debut when he's 100%.
Replacing him will be decorated combat sports veteran, war hero & 3X OVW Champion @IronMBraddock!
🎟️ https://t.co/U2CF3NYrkl
📺 @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/j6CCNAWvxi
— Paradigm Pro Wrestling (@ParadigmProWres) November 2, 2020
