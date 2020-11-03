Various News: Rickey Shane Page Set For GCW So Much Fun, Dominic Garrini vs. Eric Ryan Set for ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 8, Update on PPW Grand Prix 2

– Ricky Shane Page has informed GCW that he will be attending the upcoming So Much Fun event and will be in action. That announcement is available below. The GCW event is slated for November 8 and will stream on Independent Wrestling TV.

RSP has informed us that he will he in attendance at So Much Fun

Lio/Blake

Dickinson/Ryan

IronBeast/Ducklings

Atticus/Cole

Gringo/Aeroboy

Juicy/Jordan

Tix:https://t.co/RhYNI5ru7f Watch LIVE on IWTV! Sun 11/8 – 4pm

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Dominic Garrini vs. Eric Ryan will take place at No Holds Barred Vol. 8. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 8:00 pm EST. The event will be streamed live on Independent Wrestling TV.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT☠️ DOMINIC GARRINI vs ERIC RYAN 🔥 #NHB8 is COMING to

– Paradigm Pro Wrestling has announced that due to an injury, Matt Makowski has been forced to withdraw from PPW Grand Prix 2. Iron Mike Braddock will be stepping in as a replacement for the tournament. You can see that announcement here: