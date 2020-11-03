wrestling / News

Various News: Rickey Shane Page Set For GCW So Much Fun, Dominic Garrini vs. Eric Ryan Set for ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 8, Update on PPW Grand Prix 2

November 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Game Changer Wrestling

– Ricky Shane Page has informed GCW that he will be attending the upcoming So Much Fun event and will be in action. That announcement is available below. The GCW event is slated for November 8 and will stream on Independent Wrestling TV.

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Dominic Garrini vs. Eric Ryan will take place at No Holds Barred Vol. 8. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 8:00 pm EST. The event will be streamed live on Independent Wrestling TV.

– Paradigm Pro Wrestling has announced that due to an injury, Matt Makowski has been forced to withdraw from PPW Grand Prix 2. Iron Mike Braddock will be stepping in as a replacement for the tournament. You can see that announcement here:

