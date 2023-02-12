wrestling / News

Various News: Rob Gronkowski Gets Possession of Snoop Dogg’s WWE Title, Beth Phoenix Becomes an Apocalyptic Viking on Mondays, Wrestling Stars Get Ready for Super Bowl

February 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rob Gronkowski RAW Image Credit: WWE

– It looks like former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski is the latest person to gain possession of Snoop Dogg’s Golden WWE Title. You can check out that clip he released below:

– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix tweeted out today, “On Saturdays, I sell Girl Scout Cookies with Lyric. On Mondays, I’m an apocalyptic Viking. Considering combining the two.”

– It’s Super Bowl Sunday and wrestling stars across WWE and AEW are getting into the spirit of the season:

