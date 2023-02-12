wrestling / News
Various News: Rob Gronkowski Gets Possession of Snoop Dogg’s WWE Title, Beth Phoenix Becomes an Apocalyptic Viking on Mondays, Wrestling Stars Get Ready for Super Bowl
– It looks like former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski is the latest person to gain possession of Snoop Dogg’s Golden WWE Title. You can check out that clip he released below:
From the #ProBowl to Gronk Beach to The Big Game, @RobGronkowski has @SnoopDogg’s #WWEGoldenTitle!! pic.twitter.com/IUoCgMJ89d
— WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2023
– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix tweeted out today, “On Saturdays, I sell Girl Scout Cookies with Lyric. On Mondays, I’m an apocalyptic Viking. Considering combining the two.”
On Saturdays I sell Girl Scout Cookies with Lyric. On Mondays I’m an apocalyptic Viking. Considering combining the two. pic.twitter.com/bPbRjZ2X4s
— THE GLAMAMOTHER (@TheBethPhoenix) February 12, 2023
– It’s Super Bowl Sunday and wrestling stars across WWE and AEW are getting into the spirit of the season:
We asked WWE Superstars…@Chiefs or @Eagles? pic.twitter.com/DffbghKRW1
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2023
Get ready for #SBLVII with these classic pics of Superstars in NFL jerseys 🏈 pic.twitter.com/r2bZhHZDZP
— WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2023
I accept 🤝 https://t.co/TKbQUlNdZa
— Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) February 11, 2023
Happy Super Bowl Sunday to all those who celebrate 🥰🏈
.
📸: @TheMattyCox #nfl #football #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hHLlT2kFvi
— Megan Morant (@MeganMorantWWE) February 12, 2023
😂😂😂 I was going to say I was doing halftime stream for the superior food bowl or whatever game thing is happening today but then I found out Rihanna is performing….
Sorry, not competing with muva 😂🤷🏽♀️
Plus, I wanna see her!
someone let me know when halftime is on 😂
— 🪓NYLA ROSE🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) February 12, 2023
Fly Eagles Fly #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/1HASAUmfDK
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) February 12, 2023