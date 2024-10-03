wrestling / News
Various News: Rob Schamberger Creates New Art for Dustin Rhodes, Bear Country PPV Now Available
– Artist Rob Schamberger created a new painting for AEW and ROH wrestler Dustin Rhodes. You can see a video of the new painting below. Prints of the new painting are available now at Shop AEW.
This limited edition @dustinrhodes art print by @robschamberger just arrived at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! They will be hand-numbered & autographed by Dustin Rhodes and Rob Schamberger. https://t.co/sWeOE0eHLe#ShopAEW #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/dOjCcyqMxh
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 3, 2024
– Stonecutter Media announced that a new PPV compilation for Bear Country, is now available on pay-per-view and On Demand. Here are all the details:
BEAR COUNTRY: STONE SAVAGES – IN OCTOBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
They’re one of the most brutal tag teams wrestling today. Bronson and Boulder are the Iron Savages, but earlier in their career they were known as Bear Country, symbolizing their ferocity in the ring. You’ve seen these tag teams champs in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see them in the early fights that rocketed them into stardom!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to BEAR COUNTRY: STONE SAVAGES, be sure to check out ADAM COLE: PANAMA CITY PLAYBOY, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.