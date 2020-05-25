Various News: Rusev Gets His Own Youtube Channel, Synopsis For This Week’s Total Bellas, Updated WWE DVD Release Date Schedule

– Rusev has his own Youtube channel now, branching out after recently setting up a channel on Twitch. You can see his first Youtube video below.

– Here’s a synopsis for this week’s episode of Total Bellas: “Brie and Bryan head to Sedona to heal their damaged relationship and have an intense, life-changing experience. The Bella family starts to suspect that Artem plans to propose to Nicole.”

– WWE will release Money in the Bank 2020 on DVD on June 9, followed by Backlash 2020 on July 14, Extreme Rules 2020 on August 18 and Summerslam 2020 on September 20.