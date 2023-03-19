– As noted, Stu Grayson will face Jon Moxley later this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Grayson tweeted on the upcoming counter, which will be his first singles match TV ever, earlier today. He wrote the following:

“Next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, I have my very first singles Match on TV ever. I wasn’t allowed before because I tend to lose control when Uno isn’t around me, something about me being a liability to the company due to my anger issue and violence tendency. Now the leash is off.”

