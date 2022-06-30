Various News: The Undertaker One Man Show Tickets Still Available, CCW Congratulates Valerie Loureda, Cauliflower Alley Club to Honor Christine Jarrett & Steve Johnson

– The one-man show for WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, WWE Presidents Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show, still has tickets available at Ticketmaster.com. The event is scheduled for Friday, July 29 at 10:00 pm at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee (h/t PWInsider).

– Coastal Championship Wrestling congratulated Valerie Loureda on signing with WWE:

All of us at CCW are so proud of you and wish you the best of luck on this next chapter in your career!

– The Cauliflower Alley Club (CAC) announced the following honors for the late Christine Jarrett and Steve Johnson:

Christine Jarrett is CAC 56th’s Posthumous Award Winner

The Cauliflower Alley Club is pleased to announce that professional wrestling’s grand dame, Christine Jarrett has been selected to receive the club’s posthumous award as part of the 56th CAC Reunion at the Plaza Hotel and Casino, Sept. 26-28 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Virtually every big name in wrestling in the second half of the 20th Century crossed paths with “Ms. Christine,” as she was known to most. If they followed her rules, Christine “Teeny” Jarrett probably taught them a thing or two about staying out of trouble and saving money for a rainy day. If they got out of line, they likely faced The Grip.

Over the course of her 50-year career in wrestling, Teeny worked her way from selling tickets in the back of a Nashville, Tennessee shoe store to running a network of towns for Nick Gulas and Roy Welch to owning one of the most successful territories in the business with her son Jerry Jarrett, father of “Double J” Jeff Jarrett (which makes Christine Double J’s grandmother).

Accepting the award on behalf of Ms. Jarrett will be Jeff Jarrett himself, who will be brought to the stage by Brennon Martin, another of Christine’s grandchildren and author of the very informative and entertaining book on his grandmother titled, “Teeny” Professional Wrestling’s Grand Dame.

As an extra added attraction at this year’s reunion Brennon, with guests TBA, will also be part of this September’s CAC “Learning Series” event where he will hold a discussion and teach a history lesson about professional wrestling’s grand dame, in a learning series lecture that will thrill wrestling historians, women navigating their way through the wrestling business, wrestling fans and wrestler’s alike.

Please keep your eye out for this and other Learning Series announcements in the days and weeks ahead and we look forward to seeing you all at the club’s 56th annual reunion in Las Vegas!

Steve Johnson Named 2022’s James C. Melby Historian Award Honoree

The Cauliflower Alley Club announced today that Steve Johnson has been named the club’s 2022 James C. Melby Historian Award honoree.

The Virginia based writer and editor has been the author of articles on business, politics and sports in dozens of newspapers and magazines and has won more than 20 regional and national awards for his reporting on a variety of stories. It is for his renowned research and work chronicling the wrestling industry, often in tandem with 2021 Melby honoree Greg Oliver, that Mr. Johnson will receive this honor. Mr. Johnson wrote his first wrestling magazine article in 1973 and is a frequent contributor to the SLAM Wrestling website. Additionally, in tandem with Greg Oliver, Steve has co-authored the Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame series of books focusing on tag teams, heels, heroes, icons and storytellers.

The Cauliflower Alley Club extends our sincerest congratulations to Steve on his selection to receive this tremendous honor and we look forward to seeing him, together with all of our 2022 honorees and all reunion attendees this September in Las Vegas.