Various News: Tickets Available for TNA Against All Odds, This Weekend’s Memphis Wrestling Lineup
– Tickets are now available for TNA Against All Odds 2024. They can be purchased at Eventbrite. The show is scheduled for Friday, June 14 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.
– Here is this weekend’s Memphis Wrestling TV lineup:
OFFICIAL LINE-UP
SINGLES MATCH | THE GUNSHOW vs REVEREND ASH TAYLOR
The Righteous Path has been unsuccessful in recruiting the 2x Memphis Heritage Champion. Now, Reverend could pay the price! BOOM!
FORMAL COMPLAINT | Jimmy Blaylock plans to file a formal complaint and go over the head of match maker King Cobra & his assistant Michael.
SINGLES MATCH | SYCHO SIMON vs JAKE PAINTER
After being fined & sent home, Sycho Simon is back in action. This time, he’s against a master of backbreaking!
ZAY CALLS HIS SHOT | The Chosen One Zay Washington is scheduled for interview time. He has something to get off his chest.
THE BIG MANE SPEAKS | Memphis Heritage Champion K-Toomer speaks for the first time since being brutally attacked by The Circuz.
SINGLES MATCH | ALL THE WAY RAY COLLINS vs MAIN EVENT BRADLEY with BIG NASTY PHIL
All the Way Ray is back in action! He has his hands full with Brad & Phil!
DK & RAY RAY WANT REVENGE | The former Memphis Wrestling Tag Team Champions want LA Hustlers all to themselves!
CHALLENGE MATCH | BIG JOHN DALTON vs LORD GASTON
Will Lord Gaston be able to back up his words — or will BJD make him eat those words?!
MAIN EVENT | MICHAEL with KING COBRA vs VAN VICIOUSS with JIMMY BLAYLOCK
Things have been heated lately & King Cobra says it’s time to settle the score!
It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – it’s Memphis Wrestling!
