Various News: TJPW Holding First Shows in Texas in July, Brian Myers Checks Out Ultimate Hulk Hogan Collection, Shane Douglas & Francine Set for Virtual Signing
– Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) announced that it will hod its first shows in Texas in July. There will be three shows in Houston and Dallas. Here are the details:
TJPW LIVE in Houston NIGHT1
Thursday July 10, 2025 (local time) (start time TBA)
POST (401 Franklin St Houston,TX 77201)
TJPW LIVE in Houston NIGHT2
Friday July 11, 2025 (local time) (start time TBA)
POST (401 Franklin St Houston,TX 77201)
TJPW LIVE in Dallas
Sunday July 13, 2025 (local time) (start time TBA)
The OC (680 Innovation Blvd., Forney, TX 75126)
– The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast released a new video of Brian Myers checking out the greatest Hulk Hogan Collection ever:
Brian Myers checks out what could be the greatest Hulk Hogan collection of all time. Major Mark, Michael Lipuma let’s Brian in on his amazing displays and deeply unique toy room. This has to be seen!
– Pro Wrestling Appearances announced a virtual signing for Shane Douglas and Francine on April 18.
