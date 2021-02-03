Various News: Trailer for Cosmic Sin Featuring WWE’s Lana, Jamie Kilstein Speaks to Sam Roberts on Starting Wrestling Career, ROH Streaming Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson Rematch

– As previously reported, Lana began work on a new, sci-fi movie with Bruce Willis last year. IGN now has the trailer release for the new sci-fi film, Cosmic Sin, starring Bruce Willis and costarring WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry). You can check out that trailer below. The upcoming film will be released in theaters, VOD and Digital on March 12. Here’s a synopsis:

Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. Retired Military General James Ford (Willis) is called back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet. The threat against the human race escalates into an inevitable interstellar war. General Ford teams up with General Eron Ryle (Grillo) and a team of elite soldiers in a race to stop the imminent attack before it is too late. Cosmic Sin debuts in Theaters, On Demand and On Digital March 12, 2021.

– Jamie Kilstein was the guest on Sam Roberts’ show this week and spoke about leaving comedy for wrestling:

– Later today, ROH will be streaming a YouTube exclusive rematch between Danhausen and Brian Johnson at 7:00 pm EST. You can watch that match below: