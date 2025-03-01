– Tubi now has several older seasons of WWE NXT TV from 2014 to 2025, including Seasons 8-18 (h/t PWInsider).

– Former WWE Superstar Mickie James appeared on Eyes Up Here with the former ECW Queen of Extreme, Francine. They spoke about the infamous lingerie battle royal from TNA Wrestling in 2002:

– Aftershock Championship Wrestling announced that TNA X-Division Champion Moose will make his ACW debut on May 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. You can see the announcement below: