wrestling
Various News: Tubi Adds Older Seasons of WWE NXT TV, Mickie James Chats With Francine About Infamous TNA Lingerie Battle Royal, Moose to Make ACW Debut in May
– Tubi now has several older seasons of WWE NXT TV from 2014 to 2025, including Seasons 8-18 (h/t PWInsider).
– Former WWE Superstar Mickie James appeared on Eyes Up Here with the former ECW Queen of Extreme, Francine. They spoke about the infamous lingerie battle royal from TNA Wrestling in 2002:
– Aftershock Championship Wrestling announced that TNA X-Division Champion Moose will make his ACW debut on May 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. You can see the announcement below:
“The TNA X-Division Champion Moose is coming to ACW Aftershock!
On May 17th at the MJN Center in Poughkeepsie, NY, TNA X-Division Champion and former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose arrives in ACW. As the leader of The System and one of the most dominant forces in TNA, Moose has been dismantling the competition and proving why he’s at the top of the game.
Now, the Wrestling God steps into an ACW ring for the first time. Who will be brave enough to stand in his way?
🎟️ Tickets are on sale NOW at ThisIsACW.com”