Various News: Upcoming ROH TV Lineups, Homicide Set for ROH Strong Podcast, Highspots Holding Virtual Signings for Rebellion

– ROH announced the following TV lineups for the coming weeks:

May 1

* ROH Pure Championship: Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen

* Bandido vs. Flamita

* The Beer City Bruiser and Ken Dixon vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

May 8

* Quinn McKay vs. Angelina Love

* The Briscoes vs. EC3 & Flip Gordon

– Kevin Eck announced that former ROH World champion Homicide will be the guest on the next episode of the ROH Strong Podcast, which debuts on Monday, April 26.

РImpact Wrestling has announced that Highspots will be taking over the IMPACT Wrestling Facebook page on Sunday, April 25 or a series of Sign It Live! and Virtual Gimmick Table events ahead of the Rebellion pay-per-view event.

Pre-orders for the event are available https://www.highspotsauctions.com/. Here’s the schedule:

* 1:00pm ET: Sign It Live! w/ Jordynne Grace

* 3:00pm ET: Sign It Live! w/ Chris Sabin

* 5:00pm ET: Sign It Live! w/ Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K

* 11:15pm ET: Virtual Gimmick Table w/ Eddie Edwards