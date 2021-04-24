wrestling / News
Various News: Upcoming ROH TV Lineups, Homicide Set for ROH Strong Podcast, Highspots Holding Virtual Signings for Rebellion
– ROH announced the following TV lineups for the coming weeks:
May 1
* ROH Pure Championship: Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen
* Bandido vs. Flamita
* The Beer City Bruiser and Ken Dixon vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett
May 8
* Quinn McKay vs. Angelina Love
* The Briscoes vs. EC3 & Flip Gordon
– Kevin Eck announced that former ROH World champion Homicide will be the guest on the next episode of the ROH Strong Podcast, which debuts on Monday, April 26.
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Highspots will be taking over the IMPACT Wrestling Facebook page on Sunday, April 25 or a series of Sign It Live! and Virtual Gimmick Table events ahead of the Rebellion pay-per-view event.
Pre-orders for the event are available https://www.highspotsauctions.com/. Here’s the schedule:
* 1:00pm ET: Sign It Live! w/ Jordynne Grace
* 3:00pm ET: Sign It Live! w/ Chris Sabin
* 5:00pm ET: Sign It Live! w/ Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K
* 11:15pm ET: Virtual Gimmick Table w/ Eddie Edwards
