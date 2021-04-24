Various News: Upcoming ROH TV Lineups, Homicide Set for ROH Strong Podcast, Highspots Holding Virtual Signings for Rebellion

– ROH announced the following TV lineups for the coming weeks:

May 1

* ROH Pure Championship: Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen

* Bandido vs. Flamita

* The Beer City Bruiser and Ken Dixon vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

May 8

* Quinn McKay vs. Angelina Love

* The Briscoes vs. EC3 & Flip Gordon

– Kevin Eck announced that former ROH World champion Homicide will be the guest on the next episode of the ROH Strong Podcast, which debuts on Monday, April 26.

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Highspots will be taking over the IMPACT Wrestling Facebook page on Sunday, April 25 or a series of Sign It Live! and Virtual Gimmick Table events ahead of the Rebellion pay-per-view event.

Pre-orders for the event are available https://www.highspotsauctions.com/. Here’s the schedule:

* 1:00pm ET: Sign It Live! w/ Jordynne Grace

* 3:00pm ET: Sign It Live! w/ Chris Sabin

* 5:00pm ET: Sign It Live! w/ Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K

* 11:15pm ET: Virtual Gimmick Table w/ Eddie Edwards