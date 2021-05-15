Various News: Updated Lineup for This Weekend’s ROH TV, Six-Man Tag Team Title Match Set, Today’s MLW on VICE TV Lineup

– As noted, here’s a reminder on the lineup for this weekend’s edition of ROH TV:

* Silas Young vs. Josh woods

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Primal Fear

* 15-Man Rankings Battle Royal – The last two competitors will face each other on a future TV episode. The winner will get a spot in the rankings of the division of his choosing.

After STP won the six-man tag titles in February, Taylor vowed to give title opportunities to those who wouldn’t ordinarily get them. He has proven to be a man of his word. Don’t miss Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Primal Fear this weekend on ROH TV!#WatchROH pic.twitter.com/pNPkDRHzSW — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 15, 2021

Ahead of their grudge match this weekend on ROH TV, Silas Young speaks about his former partner Josh Woods… pic.twitter.com/EKW7ub3bam — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 14, 2021

– Here is today’s lineup for MLW on VICE TV at 12:00 PM EST:

* Ross Von Erich vs. Tom Lawlor

* Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James