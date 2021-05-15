wrestling / News

Various News: Updated Lineup for This Weekend’s ROH TV, Six-Man Tag Team Title Match Set, Today’s MLW on VICE TV Lineup

May 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Six-Man Title Match 5-15-21

As noted, here’s a reminder on the lineup for this weekend’s edition of ROH TV:

* Silas Young vs. Josh woods
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Primal Fear
* 15-Man Rankings Battle Royal – The last two competitors will face each other on a future TV episode. The winner will get a spot in the rankings of the division of his choosing.

– Here is today’s lineup for MLW on VICE TV at 12:00 PM EST:

* Ross Von Erich vs. Tom Lawlor
* Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James

