ROH News: Upcoming TV Matches for May 15, The OGK vs. The Foundation Tag Title Match Set for May 22

– Kevin Eck has announced that Silas Young will face Josh Woods in a grudge match on next week’s episode of ROH TV on May 15. Also set for next week’s show will be a Rankings Battle Royal. The match will feature wrestlers who are not currently ranked in any of the ROH singles divisions. The last two competitors will face each other on a future TV episode. The winner will get a spot in the rankings of the division of his choosing.

– Also, Eck announced that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) will challenge for the ROH World Tag Team Titles against champions Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus of The Foundation on ROH for the weekend of May 22.