Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Updated ROH Survival of The Fittest 2018 Lineup, Fenix, Alexander, & Swann To Main Event Destiny Wrestling In November

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Andrew Everett ROH

– Here is the list of competitors official for November 4th ROH Survival of The Fittest 2018 in Columbus, Ohio…

* Andrew Everett
* Flip Gordon
* Jonathan Gresham
* Marty Scurll
* Tracy Williams
* Colin Delaney
* PJ Black
* Adam Page
* Beer City Bruiser

– Rey Fenix, Rich Swann, and Josh Alexander will compete in a Triple Threat Match at Destiny’s FEARLESS, which will take place on November 25 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

article topics :

Destiny Wrestling, ROH, ROH Survival of The Fittest 2018, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading