Various News: Updated ROH Survival of The Fittest 2018 Lineup, Fenix, Alexander, & Swann To Main Event Destiny Wrestling In November
– Here is the list of competitors official for November 4th ROH Survival of The Fittest 2018 in Columbus, Ohio…
* Andrew Everett
* Flip Gordon
* Jonathan Gresham
* Marty Scurll
* Tracy Williams
* Colin Delaney
* PJ Black
* Adam Page
* Beer City Bruiser
– Rey Fenix, Rich Swann, and Josh Alexander will compete in a Triple Threat Match at Destiny’s FEARLESS, which will take place on November 25 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
HUGE main event signed… FEARLESS on IPPV
Sun Nov 25 will history be made again in a triple threat@GottaGetSwann vs @ReyFenixMx vs champion @Walking_Weapon for the Destiny interim world championship
get your tickets now and be there LIVE! https://t.co/OTZl1OaJk3 pic.twitter.com/xNI1uF9ZXk
— Destiny Wrestling (@DestinyWrestle) October 16, 2018