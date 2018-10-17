Various News: Updated ROH Survival of The Fittest 2018 Lineup, Fenix, Alexander, & Swann To Main Event Destiny Wrestling In November

– Here is the list of competitors official for November 4th ROH Survival of The Fittest 2018 in Columbus, Ohio…

* Andrew Everett

* Flip Gordon

* Jonathan Gresham

* Marty Scurll

* Tracy Williams

* Colin Delaney

* PJ Black

* Adam Page

* Beer City Bruiser

– Rey Fenix, Rich Swann, and Josh Alexander will compete in a Triple Threat Match at Destiny’s FEARLESS, which will take place on November 25 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.