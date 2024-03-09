wrestling / News
Various News: This Weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling Lineup, Memphis Wrestling Superbout III Preview
– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s edition of UWN Championship Wrestling:
*UWN Tag Team Champions TMZ (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera) vs. Wild West (Rob McKnight & Big Hoss)
* Papo Esco vs. El Primohenio
* EJ Sparks vs. Evan Daniels
* Buck Skynyr in action
* Todd Keneley sit down interview with Zicky Dice
* Also set to appear: UWN Champion Danny Limelight, Peter Avalon, Alex Gracia, UWN TV Champion Jack Banning, and more.
– Memphis Wrestling announced the following details for htis weekend’s Superbout III:
MARCH 9, 2024 | It’s week 2 of our 3 week blockbuster anniversary spectacular – SUPERBOUT III! This week features ECW legends & TNA Wrestling stars Tommy Dreamer & Rhino!
It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – We are Memphis Wrestling!
OFFICIAL LINE-UP
MEMPHIS WRESTLING INTERNET CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
TIM BOSBY (c) vs THE PROBLEM CHILD AARON ROBERTS with JUSTIN CASE
The 420 pound Aaron Roberts has become a huge problem for Tim Bosby and his Internet Championship. Will The Bos solve The Problem?
SHELBY COUNT STREET FIGHT | TOO KOOL 2 vs THE LAST SAVAGES
Gio & Draco have taken this thing too far. And now, it’s time to settle it once and for all – with NO RULES and PINFALLS COUNT ANYWHERE.
JIMMY BLAYLOCK’S CONTRACT ON THE LINE
ALL THE WAY RAY COLLINS vs VAN VICIOUSS with JIMMY BLAYLOCK & THE HOLLYWOOD CLIQUE
Ray Collins has a chance to be a hero to Memphis Wrestling fans worldwide. If he can beat Van Viciouss – Jimmy Blaylock’s contract will NOT be renewed and he’s gone forever. It’s do or die for the Hollywood Clique!
MAIN EVENT | SUPERBOUT BATTLE ROYAL
It’s our first ever SuperBout Battle Royal – or as Barnabas the Ringmaster calls it – the Big Top Battle Royal!
Along with Maurice the Strong, many other competitors will enter featuring TNA Wrestling stars & ECW legends Tommy Dreamer and Rhino, GCW World Champion Blake Christian + MORE!