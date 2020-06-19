wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW Teasing Announcement For US Branch, Lineup For This Week’s MLW Anthology
– NJPW is teasing an announcement for its US branch, and it looks as if it will come tonight. The company, who is in the midst of its return shows, posted to Twitter today:
Good morning America!
🎈Happy Friday! 🎈
How will you spend your Friday night…?
🤔1️⃣2️⃣⌚#NJoA
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2020
Being back to action still feels great!
.
.
.
But why should Japan have all the fun, right @NJPWofAmerica ?
🤔2️⃣4️⃣⌚#NJoA
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2020
– The description for this week’s episode of MLW Anthology is as follows:
This week MLW Anthology looks back at the first faction to ride into Major League Wrestling and dominate: Steve Corino and the Extreme Horsemen.
Beginning with their creation at the hands of a bloody Terry Funk and Dusty Rhodes to going to war inside the 2-ring double cage clash with the Funkin’ Army, see the rise and dominance of 5 men that rocked MLW to its core.
Watch as the foundation of MLW was built on blood, violence and the rise of the Extreme Horsemen.
Matches:
•Florida Death Match: Steve Corino vs. Dusty Rhodes vs. Terry Funk
•War Games: Funkin’ Army [Terry Funk, Sandman, Dr. Death Steve Williams, Sabu & Bill Alfonso] vs. The Extreme Horsemen [Steve Corino, Barry Windham, CW Anderson, Simon Diamond, PJ Walker]
