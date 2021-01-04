wrestling / News
Veteran Pro Wrestling Referee Who Worked Matches For WWE & NWA Releasing Memoir
Dave Dwinell, a veteran pro wrestling referee who worked matches for WWE, NWA, and other promotions around the world during his 30-plus year career, is set to released his new memoir this week (h/t PWInsider).
Ringman will be available on Wednesday in both print and e-book form, with the book already available for pe-order on Amazon.
Here’s the description for the book:
For thirty-two years Dave Dwinell led a unique double life, mild mannered accountant by day, and professional wrestling referee evenings and weekends. The book “Ringman” transports the reader back in time to the 80’s, 90’s, and early 2000’s when the sport was far from the polished product you witness on tv today. Dave provides fans with a front row seat not only in the major arenas like Madison Square Garden, but also the small, smoke-filled venues, where the beer sales far outweighed the ticket sales.
During his tenure in the ring the author worked matches for the WWF, NWA, NEW and numerous smaller independent promotions, with over 350 named wrestlers and 45 champions. At the end of his career he was inducted into two pro wrestling halls of fame.
“Ringman” is a book that will be appreciated by wrestling fans of all ages and generations, especially those readers interested in learning more about the history of the sport in what has been billed as its Golden age.
