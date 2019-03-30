wrestling / News

Vickie Funk, Wife of Terry Funk, Passes Away

March 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Terry Funk

Ted Dibiase revealed in a post on Twitter that Terry Funk’s wife Vickie has passed away. The two were actually married twice and she was featured prominently with Terry in the documentary Beyond the Mat. Dibiase wrote:

411 would like to give our condolences to Mr. Funk, as well as Vickie’s family and friends.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Terry Funk, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading