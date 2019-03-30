wrestling / News
Vickie Funk, Wife of Terry Funk, Passes Away
March 30, 2019 | Posted by
Ted Dibiase revealed in a post on Twitter that Terry Funk’s wife Vickie has passed away. The two were actually married twice and she was featured prominently with Terry in the documentary Beyond the Mat. Dibiase wrote:
My heart is broken and goes out to my good friend and mentor, Terry Funk. Terry’s wife, Vickie, passed away yesterday evening. Terry and Vickie were like second parents to me. There aren’t words to express how much they both have meant to me. RIP Vickie https://t.co/zVjsft0iOG
— Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) March 30, 2019
411 would like to give our condolences to Mr. Funk, as well as Vickie’s family and friends.
