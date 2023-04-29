Viewership Information For April 4 and 11 Episodes of MLW Underground

Wrestlenomics has details on the first two MLW Underground episodes of April, which aired on Reelz on April 4 and 11, respectively.

The April 4 episode had 48,000 viewers (36,000 east coast and 12,000 west coast). That is down from the week before, which drew 73,000 viewers. It had a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

April 11 had 100,000 viewers (78,000 east coast and 22,000 west coast). It’s the first time it drew that many people since February 21, 2023. The show had a 0.02 rating, also the highest since February.