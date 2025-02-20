Viewership and Ratings for WWE LFG Debut, WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments

Programming Insider reports that the debut episode of WWE LFG on A&E brought in 160,000 viewers and had a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demo.

Meanwhile, WWE Rivals, which focused on The Undertaker vs. Steve Austin, drew 178,000 viewers and an 0.05 rating. The fourth season premiere had the lowest viewership and rating in the show’s history.

WWE’s Greatest Moments, focused on WWE RAW, had 169,000 viewers and an 0.04 rating.