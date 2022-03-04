Vince McMahon Says He’s Expected More Of Family Members Who Work For WWE

Vince McMahon says that he’s had higher expectations for those members of his family that work for WWE than other employees. McMahon was talking about the future of WWE after he gives up the reigns during his interview with Pat McAfee on Thursday, and he talked about how he doesn’t think about it often and has “expected more” out of his family members, noting that he has to be objective and look at them as they would other employees.

You can see highlights of the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On if he thinks about the idea of the future of WWE without him: “No, I don’t think about it a lot. Hopefully — if you built something, hopefully you want it to continue on, you know, and prosper and grow whether that’s with a family member or without a family member. Because my view is, the business is best for everybody, whether you’re a part of it or you’re not a part of it. And you have to treat it as such.”

On working with his family and conducting business with them: “You have to be objective, you know, and look at family members or whoever it is just as you would other employees. And quite frankly, I’ve probably expected more, you know out of my family members, which is probably not the right thing to say. But nonetheless, it’s like, you have to do the right thing for the business. So if this person is not working out, then they shouldn’t be a part of the company.”