Vince McMahon & More Attend UFC 276 After Money in the Bank

July 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon WWE Raw 6-27-22 Image Credit: WWE

Vince McMahon and other WWE executives were in attendance for last night’s UFC 276. PWInsider reports that Vince, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan joined Pat McAfee in attending the show after Money in the Bank took place.

Everyone other than Khan was shown on the PPV broadcast. You can see a pic of the four below:

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, UFC 276, Vince McMahon

