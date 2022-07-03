wrestling / News
Vince McMahon & More Attend UFC 276 After Money in the Bank
July 3, 2022
Vince McMahon and other WWE executives were in attendance for last night’s UFC 276. PWInsider reports that Vince, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan joined Pat McAfee in attending the show after Money in the Bank took place.
Everyone other than Khan was shown on the PPV broadcast. You can see a pic of the four below:
Vince, Steph, Triple H and Pat in his neck-brace casually chilling at the on-going UFC 276 event. pic.twitter.com/WfFEM7FuxM
— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 3, 2022
