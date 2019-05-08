Vince Russo Says WWE Considered an Angle With OJ Simpson After Murders

– On his latest Truth With Consequences podcast, Vince Russo denied that he tried to book an OJ Simpson vs. Ron Goldman match and said Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard were the ones considering an OJ angle. Russo was responding to claims by Prichard on a June 2017 episode of Something to Wrestle With that Russo tried to book a match between Simpson and Goldman, the father of the man who Simpson was tried for murdering alongside Nicole Brown. Prichard confirmed at the time that the match would have involved Simpson being handcuffed and Goldman could choose a weapon to use, including a gun. Highlights from that discussion are below:

On Prichard’s claim that Russo the Simpson vs. Goldman match: “That is so untrue … that’s the first time I’m ever hearing that. I have never even heard that before, because I didn’t listen to the show.”

On Vince McMahon wanting to do an OJ Simpson angle: “I remember this vividly. And you know me, bro. When I don’t remember it vividly, I watch what I say because I don’t want to be wrong. I went to Bruce’s house one day. That’s where they used to write the show. This is when I was third wheel, okay bro? And Cornette was not there, it was early in the morning. It was just me and Bruce. Bruce told me he had just gotten off the phone with Vince, and they were seriously considering an OJ Simpson angle, and Roddy Piper was a part of that angle. Bro, keep in mind, the OJ thing had just happened. He was just found not guilty. I mean, this thing was on fire.”

On his reaction to the idea: “And I remember my kneejerk reaction to Bruce was, ‘Bro, like, are you freaking nuts?’ If OJ Simpson got a payday from the WWE, like that would not look good for the company. I said, ‘Bro, the only way you could ever book that match is if Ron Goldman, Ronald Goldman himself freaking beat the s**t out of OJ Simpson. That’s the only way you could ever get away with booking that match. That was the entire content of that episode, bro. This is the first time I’ve ever heard anything about a gun, never ever heard that before. But like I said, what I did say was, ‘Bro, the only way you guys could get away with that was if Ronald Goldman himself beat the s**t out of OJ Simpson.'”

