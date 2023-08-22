Violent J Loves What NWA Is Doing, How He Started Working With Them

ICP member Violent J is set to appear at NWA 75, and he recently talked about how he got involved with the company. J spoke with the Battleground Podcast ahead of his appearance at the PPV, where he will accompany the Brothers of Funstruction, and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On how he got involved with the company: “Well first of all, when Billy Corgan hooked up with the NWA, when he bought it, I became a legit fan. I love what they’re doing. I love how they had the old set-up. Colt Cabana was there, and he’s a good friend of mine, so I was primarily at the beginning checking it out to see Colt Cabana, and then I was like, ‘Man, this is dope.’ I liked what he was doing with it. Next thing you know, Vampiro, who was our world champion in JCW, our promotion, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, he’s been our champion on and off for many years. When we hooked up for the first time back in WCW back in 2000 or 1999, we remained good friends all these years. He’s one of the only guys in wrestling that we remained consistently close with the whole time since then.

“So he would come in and work for JCW. He recently, about three years ago, won our world title again, and he’s had it ever since. He just retired it last month or two months ago at The Gathering. Now he’s there in NWA, and when I heard about him, I was like, ‘Man, I love that promotion. I love what they’re doing.’ I was like, ‘Tell them I want to come in.’ He was like, ‘Alright.’ I said, ‘Ask Billy Corgan if I can get his number.’ So Vamp asked him, and Billy Corgan was cool as fuck, and we started talking, and the rest is history.”

On being happy with his work with the company: “If I could come back anywhere into wrestling again, because it’s been a while, I’m glad to be in NWA. Because I love what it’s about. I love what they’re doing, and I’m excited. I want to be able to home and watch myself on a wrestling promotion again and have some sort of affiliation and not be the one running the promotion.”