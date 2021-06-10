wrestling / News
Vita VonStarr Added to ROH Women’s Title Tournament
June 9, 2021 | Posted by
Vita VonStarr is the latest addition to the ROH Women Title Tournament, receiving her Ticket to Gold on this week’s Women’s Division Wednesday. Tonight’s episode saw VonStarr added to the tournament, joining Allysin Kay, Mazzerati, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, and Trisha Adora.
When she gave the ticket to VonStarr, Maria Kanellis-Bennett noted that she’ll lose her spot in the torunament if she keeps interfering in matches in order to help Vincent and Bateman.
. @VVonstarr gets her ticket to gold! #ROHWD pic.twitter.com/F3X4LwlarG
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 9, 2021
