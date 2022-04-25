Vita VonStarr Is Talking With Promotions, Says Impact Is At The Top of Her Wanted List

ROH alumna Vita VonStarr says she is putting feelers out to promotions right now and that Impact Wrestling is where she’d most like to be. VonStarr recently spoke with The Wrassingh Show about her post-ROH plans and said that she has a lot of people she’s talking to, and is open to a lot of possibilities.

“It’s just a weird time right now,” she said (per Fightful). “IMPACT is definitely on my radar. I’m in the process right now of talking to a bunch of people and putting feelers out there and seeing what happens. Out of all the promotions right now, IMPACT is the one I would want to be at the most, for sure. The industry is weird, things happen in a weird way, and you go with the flow. The future is uncertain right now. I’ve been saying this for a couple of months, ever since we got fired from Ring of Honor. There is a lot on the horizon and a lot to look forward to and I’m open to where things flow. Whatever is meant to be will happen and I’ll end up somewhere. I just want to work with cool people and have good experiences and make wrestling art for the fans. As long as that happens, I’ll be happy.”