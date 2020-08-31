wrestling / News
Wade Barrett Reportedly Negotiating With WWE For Full Time Deal As Announcer
August 31, 2020 | Posted by
Wade Barrett made his return to WWE TV last week as an announcer for NXT, filling in for Mauro Ranallo. He noted that he will be back for tomorrow’s episode as well, and may be sticking around longer than that. PWInsider reports that Barrett met with WWE officials and is negotiating a full-time return to WWE as an announcer. His two NXT appearances were said to be a ‘feeling out’ process to see if both sides are interested in working together on a more permanent basis.
WWE has been interested in using Barrett in this role since early this year. If the deal is made, it will be strictly as an announcer, and he will not return to the ring full-time. The latest word is that he may be used as an announcer for NXT UK.
